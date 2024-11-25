Neurotech Secures FDA Orphan Drug Status Boost

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.
Neurotech International Ltd has secured orphan drug designation from the US FDA for its drug NTI164, aimed at treating Rett Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. This designation could provide significant benefits such as tax credits and market exclusivity, boosting Neurotech’s position in the lucrative market estimated at over $2 billion annually. Investors and market watchers may find this development promising as the company awaits a similar designation in Europe.
