Neurotech Secures FDA Orphan Drug Status Boost

Neurotech International Ltd has secured orphan drug designation from the US FDA for its drug NTI164, aimed at treating Rett Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. This designation could provide significant benefits such as tax credits and market exclusivity, boosting Neurotech’s position in the lucrative market estimated at over $2 billion annually. Investors and market watchers may find this development promising as the company awaits a similar designation in Europe.

