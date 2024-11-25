News & Insights

Stocks

Neurotech Secures FDA Orphan Drug Status Boost

November 25, 2024 — 07:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Neurotech International Ltd has secured orphan drug designation from the US FDA for its drug NTI164, aimed at treating Rett Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. This designation could provide significant benefits such as tax credits and market exclusivity, boosting Neurotech’s position in the lucrative market estimated at over $2 billion annually. Investors and market watchers may find this development promising as the company awaits a similar designation in Europe.

For further insights into AU:NTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.