Neurotech International’s AGM Success and Trial Progress

November 19, 2024 — 09:40 pm EST

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Neurotech International Ltd, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in pediatric neurological disorders, successfully held its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions carried. The company, known for its NTI164 cannabinoid drug therapy, has shown significant promise in trials for Autism Spectrum Disorder and other neurological conditions. Investors might find potential growth opportunities as Neurotech advances its clinical trials in spastic cerebral palsy.

