Neurotech International to Issue 20 Million Options

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Neurotech International Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of 20 million options, slated for February 2025, aimed at bolstering its financial footing. This move signifies a strategic effort to enhance liquidity and potentially attract new investors. The issuance aligns with the company’s growth strategies on the ASX.

