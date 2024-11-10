News & Insights

Neurotech International to Issue 20 Million Options

November 10, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Neurotech International Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of 20 million options, slated for February 2025, aimed at bolstering its financial footing. This move signifies a strategic effort to enhance liquidity and potentially attract new investors. The issuance aligns with the company’s growth strategies on the ASX.

