Neurotech International Appoints New CEO to Drive Growth

Neurotech International Ltd. has appointed Dr. Anthony Filippis as its new CEO, promising to leverage his extensive experience in the biotech sector to advance the company’s innovative therapies for pediatric neurological disorders. With a strong track record in capital markets and partnerships, Dr. Filippis aims to accelerate the development and deployment of Neurotech’s flagship drug, NTI164, in 2025. This strategic leadership change reflects Neurotech’s commitment to driving growth and delivering new treatment options.

