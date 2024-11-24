News & Insights

Stocks

Neurotech International Advances NTI164 Drug Trials

November 24, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Neurotech International Ltd. has received ethics approval to begin a pharmacokinetic study of its NTI164 drug in healthy adults, an important step for regulatory compliance in both the U.S. and Australia. The study aims to provide critical data on the drug’s metabolism and excretion, supporting its development for treating neurological disorders. Investors may find this development promising as the company advances its clinical trials and regulatory efforts.

For further insights into AU:NTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.