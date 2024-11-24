Neurotech International Advances NTI164 Drug Trials

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Neurotech International Ltd. has received ethics approval to begin a pharmacokinetic study of its NTI164 drug in healthy adults, an important step for regulatory compliance in both the U.S. and Australia. The study aims to provide critical data on the drug’s metabolism and excretion, supporting its development for treating neurological disorders. Investors may find this development promising as the company advances its clinical trials and regulatory efforts.

For further insights into AU:NTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.