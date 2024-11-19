News & Insights

Neurotech International Advances NTI164 and Strengthens Leadership

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Neurotech International Ltd (ASX: NTI) has made substantial strides in FY2024 with its NTI164 cannabinoid drug therapy, meeting key clinical trial endpoints for several paediatric neurological disorders such as Autism Spectrum Disorder and Rett Syndrome. The company successfully raised $10 million to support its endeavors, including manufacturing and potential registration of NTI164, while also expanding its leadership team with the appointment of a new CEO. Neurotech continues to strengthen its patent portfolio and financial position, promising an exciting year ahead for investors.

