Neurotech International Advances in Neurological Disorder Treatments

October 22, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Neurotech International Ltd. reported significant progress in its clinical trials for NTI164, showing promising results for treating Autism Spectrum Disorder and Rett Syndrome. The trials demonstrated marked improvements in anxiety, depression, and general symptoms in children with ASD, as well as substantial clinical benefits for patients with Rett Syndrome. These advancements could position Neurotech as a key player in addressing these neurological conditions, with potential market opportunities and regulatory incentives on the horizon.

