News & Insights

Stocks

Neurotech Director Increases Shareholding in Company

December 05, 2024 — 10:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Neurotech International Ltd. reports a change in director Robert Maxwell Johnston’s stake, with an acquisition of 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This increases his indirect holdings to over a million shares, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:NTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.