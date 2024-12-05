Neurotech Director Increases Shareholding in Company

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Neurotech International Ltd. reports a change in director Robert Maxwell Johnston’s stake, with an acquisition of 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This increases his indirect holdings to over a million shares, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

