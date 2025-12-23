NeuroSense Unveils Favourable Safety Analysis Data Of PrimeC In NST-AD-001 Study For Alzheimer's

(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, reported the completion of the safety analysis and favourable data from the NST-AD-001 study of PrimeC, NeuroSense's lead drug candidate in combination for Alzheimer's disease.

In the safety analysis, PrimeC has indicated a favourable tolerability profile, with no serious adverse events and no new or unforeseen safety signals identified as reported by NeuroSense.

Alzheimer's disease, or AD, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder and the leading cause of dementia worldwide, affecting more than 30 million people globally with memory loss, cognitive decline, and behavioural changes, and no cure has been identified currently.

NeuroSense will also analyse clinical observations alongside biomarker data to enable a more comprehensive interpretation, and the results of the same are expected in the first quarter of 2026.

NST-AD-001 is a proof-of-concept Phase 2, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of PrimeC combination in Alzheimer's disease.

PrimeC is an extended-release oral formulation composed of a unique fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved drugs: ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, in Alzheimer's disease. PrimeC has received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA.

In November, the FDA had authorised Neurosense to begin a pivotal Phase 3 trial of its experimental oral therapy, PrimeC, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking another indication.

Over the past year, NeuroSense shares have traded between $0.763 and $2.60.

On Monday, NRSN closed trading 3.83% higher at $0.84. In the overnight market, the shares are trading at 1.07% higher at $0.85.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.