NeuroSense Therapeutics Spikes On Positive Results From Biomarker Study In Alzeimer's

(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) shares are surging more than 99 percent on Thursday morning trade after reporting positive results from Alzheimer's biomarker study. The company said its TDP-43 biomarker was elevated in Alzheimer's patients compared to the control group and expanded the study for validation of results to a larger control group.

NeuroSense further plans to commence a Phase 2 double-blind proof-of-concept study in Alzheimer's disease in the first half of 2023.

Currently, shares are at $2.30, up 84.77 percent from the previous close of $.25 on a volume of 47,240,604.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.