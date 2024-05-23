News & Insights

NeuroSense Therapeutics Sets Date for AGM

May 23, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Neurosense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) has released an update.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders scheduled for June 27, 2024, with key agenda items including auditor appointments, board member elections, executive compensation plans, and an amendment to increase authorized share capital. Shareholders as of May 24, 2024, are eligible to vote and are urged to do so either online or via mailed proxy cards, with instructions detailed in the forthcoming Proxy Statement.

