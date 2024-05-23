NeuroSense Therapeutics Sets Date for AGM

Neurosense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) has released an update.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders scheduled for June 27, 2024, with key agenda items including auditor appointments, board member elections, executive compensation plans, and an amendment to increase authorized share capital. Shareholders as of May 24, 2024, are eligible to vote and are urged to do so either online or via mailed proxy cards, with instructions detailed in the forthcoming Proxy Statement.

For further insights into NRSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.