Neurosense Therapeutics Secures $30 Million Equity Deal

Neurosense Therapeutics Ltd. has entered into a standby equity purchase agreement with YA II PN, LTD. to sell up to $30 million in ordinary shares, which are traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘NRSN.’ This agreement allows the company to issue and sell shares at its discretion, providing financial flexibility to support its business operations.

