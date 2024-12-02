NeuroSense Therapeutics Announces Securities Purchase Agreement

Neurosense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) has released an update.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to issue and sell its shares and warrants to various purchasers. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial standing and presents a potential opportunity for investors in the biotech sector. The agreement highlights the company’s growth potential and commitment to advancing its market position.

