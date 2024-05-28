NeuroSense Therapeutics Announces Key AGM Agenda

Neurosense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) has released an update.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 27, 2024, with key agenda items including the re-election of board members, appointment of auditors, and approval of a new bonus plan for the CEO. Shareholders will also vote on amending the company’s Articles of Association to increase authorized share capital. Shareholders of record by May 24 are eligible to vote and are encouraged to do so via online platforms or mail to ensure their shares are represented.

