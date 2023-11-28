NeuroSense Therapeutics 9-Month Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) Tuesday reported net loss for the nine-months period of $8.3 million or $0.67 per share, compared to $9.2 million or $0.80 per share last year.

Further, the company expects to report topline clinical secondary efficacy results and primary safety endpoints from Phase 2b ALS trial in early December 2023.

The company said that patients who completed the 18-month trial, including the 6-month double-blind study plus the 12-month open label extension, have requested to continue treatment with PrimeC.

First patient in Phase 2 Alzheimer's disease study is expected to be enrolled in December 2023.

"In early December, we look forward to reporting topline clinical results from our Phase 2b ALS study. Additional data, including the biomarker results from our collaboration with Biogen and primary biomarker endpoints are expected within the first half of 2024. We believe that positive results would offer substantial hope to people living with ALS and would put PrimeC well on its path to a pivotal Phase 3 for regulatory approval," stated NeuroSense's CEO, Alon Ben-Noon.

