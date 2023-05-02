NeuroSense Reports Positive Preliminary Results From Parkinson's Disease Biomarker Study

(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) reported positive preliminary results from a biomarker study conducted to evaluate the potential of combination platform therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In the PD biomarker study, NeuroSense observed a statistically significant decrease in levels of AGO2 in newly diagnosed PD patients when compared to the healthy control group.

In a Phase 2a trial conducted in people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, NeuroSense's platform combination therapy was observed to induce a statistically significant increase of AGO2 and also showed a trend of increased levels of LC3.

NeuroSense's CEO, Alon Ben-Noon, said: "Based on these encouraging results, we are now looking to co-develop our PD asset with collaborators that have a core focus on Parkinson's."

