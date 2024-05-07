News & Insights

NeuroSense Reports Positive Data Analysis From PARADIGM Trial With PrimeC In ALS

(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) announced new analyses from Phase 2b PARADIGM clinical trial, demonstrated a statistically significant slowing of disease progression in high-risk ALS patients treated with PrimeC by 43% as compared to placebo in the pre-specified per protocol population analysis after 6 months of treatment. In addition to the subgroup of high-risk patients, patients treated with PrimeC who had symptoms for up to 12 months prior to the baseline visit, showed a 52% slowing of disease progression versus placebo in the PP population analysis.

The company plans to utilize these subgroup analyses to help inform the design of the upcoming pivotal trial, which it believes will increase probability of success and cost-effectiveness.

PrimeC, the company's lead drug candidate, is an extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved drugs: ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PARADIGM is a multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial of PrimeC in ALS.

