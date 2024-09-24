NeuroSense Reports Patent Grant For PrimeC Formulation - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) announced the issuance of a patent by the USPTO, entitled "Compositions comprising Ciprofloxacin and Celecoxib", which relates to the formulation of PrimeC, the company's drug candidate for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The patent is expected to extend PrimeC's patent protection by an additional four years, until 2042.

The company said the patent grant follows its recent clinical findings, where PrimeC demonstrated a 36% reduction in disease progression and a 43% improvement in survival rates compared to placebo, underscoring its potential as a breakthrough therapy for ALS.

