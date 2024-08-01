News & Insights

Markets
NRSN

NeuroSense Reports 12-month Results From PARADIGM Phase IIb Study - Quick Facts

August 01, 2024 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) reported positive 12-month iron biomarker data from Phase IIb study which evaluated the safety and efficacy of PrimeC in people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company said the data demonstrated regulation of iron levels, which aligns with improved ALS survival and disease mitigation. Patients on PrimeC maintained better functionality and survival rates compared to those on placebo, the company said.

The company said it is currently compiling additional data to share with the FDA for discussion to determine the clinical and regulatory path forward.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.