NeuroSense Reports 12-month Results From PARADIGM Phase IIb Study - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) reported positive 12-month iron biomarker data from Phase IIb study which evaluated the safety and efficacy of PrimeC in people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company said the data demonstrated regulation of iron levels, which aligns with improved ALS survival and disease mitigation. Patients on PrimeC maintained better functionality and survival rates compared to those on placebo, the company said.

The company said it is currently compiling additional data to share with the FDA for discussion to determine the clinical and regulatory path forward.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

