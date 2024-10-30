NeuroSense Completes Key ALS Trial Phase

Neurosense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) has released an update.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. has successfully completed the 18-month dosing phase of its PARADIGM Phase 2b ALS clinical trial, with top-line clinical results expected in early December 2024. Investors and market watchers will be keenly anticipating these results, which could significantly impact the company’s future prospects and stock performance.

