NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Secures Key Resolutions at AGM

November 05, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

Neuroscientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:NSB) has released an update.

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their Annual General Meeting held on November 6, 2024. The key decisions include the election and re-election of directors and the approval of mandates and incentive plans. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and could influence investor confidence in the company’s future performance.

