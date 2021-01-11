Markets
NeuroRx, Relief, Quantum Leap To Include ZYESAMI In I-SPY COVID-19 Trial

(RTTNews) - NeuroRx, Inc. and RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (RLFTF) announced Monday that the companies signed a Clinical Trial Participation Agreement with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative or QLHC for the inclusion of ZYESAMI (RLF-100: aviptadil) in the I-SPY COVID-19 Clinical Trial.

QLHC is the sponsor of the I-SPY COVID-19 Trial, a platform trial that is assessing multiple drugs for the treatment of patients with Critical COVID-19 who are hospitalized or in intensive care units.

ZYESAMI will be included as one of the first drugs targeting Respiratory Failure in critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The inclusion of ZYESAMI in the I-SPY COVID-19 Trial follows a request from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense for investigational drugs capable of targeting the most acutely ill patients with COVID-19.

ZYESAMI has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for the treatment of Critical COVID-19 in patients with Respiratory Failure.

