Markets
DLTR

NeuroRx Concludes Enrollment In Phase 2b/3 Trial For Critical COVID-19 With Respiratory Failure

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NeuroRx Inc. and Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF) announced the conclusion of enrollment in the phase 2b/3 trial of ZYESAMI, previously known as RLF-100, for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with critical COVID-19.

NeuroRx said that no drug-related serious adverse events have been reported as of today. Enrollment was increased from 165 patients in order to amass as large a safety database as possible. It expects top line data in late January - early February 2021.

NeuroRx said that the FDA did not agree to grant emergency use authorization, as applied for in September, based upon the open-label study reported earlier. But the FDA has advised the company that they remain committed to working with the company in the development of its product and will promptly review the forthcoming data from this randomized trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular