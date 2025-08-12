NeuroPace Reports Record Q2 Revenue

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) reported second quarter 2025 earnings on August 12, 2025, delivering record revenue of $23.5 million, up 22% year-over-year, with gross margin of 77.1% and an increased full-year revenue outlook of $94 million to $98 million. Major strategic highlights include strong core RNS system sales, positive progress in the NAUTILIST trial for generalized epilepsy, and successful debt refinancing supporting financial flexibility. The following insights detail drivers of sustainable growth, expansion initiatives, and implications for long-term investors.

RNS system drives sustained revenue growth for NPCE

Revenue increased by $4.2 million year-over-year, propelled by rising implant volumes and expanded prescriber engagement, while Dixie Medical product sales are being phased out. Gross margin rose to 77.1% from 73.4% year-over-year, and RNS system gross margin exceeded 80%, reflecting improved manufacturing efficiency and favorable product mix.

"We delivered another record revenue quarter with strong revenue of $23,500,000, representing 22% growth compared to $19,300,000 in the prior year period. Growth was driven by continued strength in sales of our core RNS system, supported by increased commercial activity and broader prescriber engagement. Importantly, this growth was achieved with a total gross margin above 77% and RNS gross margin above 80%, along with continued operating discipline."

-- Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer

The significant gross margin improvement, coupled with operating expense growth held below revenue growth (13% YoY vs. 22% YoY, respectively, both excluding nonrecurring items), enhances underlying operating leverage.

NAUTILIST trial unlocks new indication and competitive advantage

The NAUTILIST trial, focused on idiopathic generalized epilepsy (IgE), produced robust secondary endpoint results: at 12 months, median generalized tonic-clonic (GTC) seizure reduction was highly clinically meaningful, and at both 18 and 24 months, the median GTC seizure reduction exceeded 80%, based on ongoing trial data, with 45.2% of patients achieving seizure freedom during 12-month follow-up as of the data lock in the NAUTILIST trial. The FDA reviewed pre-submission documents, scheduled a near-term meeting on an accelerated timeline, and breakthrough device designation was granted—a key external validation.

"Our prespecified secondary endpoints, median percent GTC seizure reduction, responder rate, and seizure-free days were all highly statistically significant, with a p-value of less than 0.001. At twelve months, median GTC seizure reduction is a highly clinically meaningful and historically important clinical trial endpoint. It is important to note that the trial is ongoing and data monitoring past twelve months is not complete. While I will not cite additional specific median GTC reduction percentages in follow-up time points today, respecting contemporaneous data review discussions that we are having with the regulatory agency, what I can tell you is that the median IgE GTC seizure data we have today is signaling better than eighty percent reduction at both 18 and twenty-four months. As importantly, with regard to seizure freedom from GTCs, the most dangerous type of seizure, as of the twelve-month data lock for the forty-two patients that had received stimulation for at least nine months, forty-five point two percent were seizure-free."

-- Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer

Successfully expanding RNS to the IgE population with statistically significant clinical data and regulatory momentum positions NeuroPace to access a large, underserved market segment, diversifying and strengthening long-term revenue growth drivers.

NeuroPace leverages unique data assets and AI to reinforce moat

NeuroPace’s RNS systems have generated more than 22 million recorded brain activity events, establishing a differentiated dataset leveraged for artificial intelligence (AI) development. Forthcoming AI-powered workflow tools and seizure classifiers are slated for launch in 2025, promising improved clinician productivity and outcomes.

"Our seizure classifier continues to learn from more than 22,000,000 recorded events in our database, which is a unique data asset that belongs to NeuroPace and is powered by the unparalleled data capture and monitoring made possible only by the unique monitoring and reporting capabilities of the RNS system. As we continue to expand access to RNS, every additional patient placed on therapy strengthens our dataset and extends our lead in this area. This creates a self-reinforcing data moat that is difficult to replicate and continues to be a core driver in delivering best-in-class outcomes that improve over time."

-- Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer

The aggregation of proprietary, large-scale real-world data creates a sustainable competitive advantage, supports additional monetization from industry partnerships, and underpins rapid product innovation.

Looking Ahead

Management raised 2025 revenue guidance to $94 million to $98 million and increased gross margin guidance to 75% to 76%, up from prior ranges, reflecting ongoing RNS mix improvements. The company confirmed the NAUTILIST (IgE) PMA supplement will be submitted in 2025 and continues to forecast total operating expenses between $92 million and $95 million. The divestiture of Dixie Medical revenue will be updated in future guidance, but management reiterated conviction in 20%+ RNS growth for the RNS business, as discussed in the long-range plan and reiterated during theearnings calland outlined targeted pediatric and AI-driven product milestones through late 2025.

