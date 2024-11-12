NeuroPace reports Q3 EPS (19c), consensus (27c)

Reports Q3 revenue $21.06M, consensus $19.08M. “I am very pleased with our performance in the third quarter, both with regard to record revenue and a further reduction in our cash burn as a result of our ongoing commitment to operating discipline. We have also strengthened our leadership team to further capitalize on this momentum and position NeuroPace (NPCE) to take full advantage of the exciting opportunities in front of us,” said Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroPace. “Looking ahead, we see tremendous opportunity to grow our business as we continue to execute our strategy of increasing access to RNS therapy by expanding within our current customer base at Comprehensive Epilepsy Centers, broadening site of service through Project CARE, and adding new indications for use to help close the treatment gap for drug-resistant epilepsy patients.”

