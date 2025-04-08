Markets
NeuroPace Reports Data From 3-year Post-Approval Study Of RNS System In Focal Epilepsy

April 08, 2025 — 08:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE), a medical device company, Tuesday announced three-year effectiveness data from the Post-Approval Study of its RNS (Responsive NeuroStimulation) System.

RNS System is a surgically implanted device used to treat drug-resistant focal epilepsy.

Data from the study showed an 82 percent median reduction in seizures in adults treated with RNS system.

The results were presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting in San Diego.

