NeuroPace raises FY24 revenue view to $78M-$80M from $76M-$78M

Consensus $77.1M. Sees FY24 gross margin 72%-74%. The company said, “NeuroPace (NPCE) continues to expect revenue growth to be primarily driven by increasing sales of its RNS System, supported by higher sales of DIXI Medical stereo EEG products.”

