NeuroPace price target lowered to $13 from $15 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on NeuroPace (NPCE) to $13 from $15 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported Q3 revenues well ahead of Wells’ and consensus estimates. Management increased revenue guidance for the year again, but held the line on OpEx andGM guidance, the firm adds.

