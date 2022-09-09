NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) shareholders have endured a 78% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So we hope that those who held NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 78% hit to the value of their shares. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. We wouldn't rush to judgement on NeuroPace because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 21% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that NeuroPace didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

NeuroPace's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 9.4%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 78%. That's a stern reminder that profitless companies need to grow the top line, at the very least. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:NPCE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 9th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We doubt NeuroPace shareholders are happy with the loss of 78% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 21% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand NeuroPace better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - NeuroPace has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

