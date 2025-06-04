NeuroPace, Inc. Secures $75 Million Credit Facility from MidCap Financial to Support Growth Initiatives

NeuroPace secures a $75 million credit facility with MidCap Financial to enhance growth and reduce cash interest expenses.

Quiver AI Summary

NeuroPace, Inc. has announced a new $75 million credit facility with MidCap Financial, which includes a $60 million term loan and a $15 million revolving credit facility. This financing will allow NeuroPace to fully repay an existing loan with CRG Partners and provide working capital for various corporate needs. CEO Joel Becker highlighted that this partnership offers non-dilutive capital at favorable terms, enhancing the company's financial flexibility to expand access to its RNS® System for epilepsy treatment and to invest in growth initiatives. The loan has a five-year maturity, with interest rates tied to SOFR, and Armentum Partners advised NeuroPace on the transaction.

Potential Positives

NeuroPace secured a new $75 million credit facility, which provides non-dilutive capital at favorable terms, enhancing financial flexibility.

The new facility allows NeuroPace to fully repay its previous term loan with CRG Partners, reducing cash interest expenses.

The funding supports the expansion of patient access to their RNS® System and investment in key growth initiatives, including new product development and direct-to-consumer programs.

The new loan agreement has a maturity date of five years, providing long-term stability for the company's financial planning.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a new $75 million credit facility may indicate financial instability or difficulties in securing other forms of financing, raising concerns about the company’s long-term financial health.

The use of debt financing could imply that the company is unable to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support its growth initiatives, which may unsettle investors.

The forward-looking statements caution investors against placing undue reliance, suggesting uncertainty in the company’s plans and anticipated growth, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is NeuroPace's recent financial announcement about?

NeuroPace announced a new $75 million credit facility with MidCap Financial to support its growth and operations.

How will NeuroPace use the funds from the new credit facility?

The funds will repay a previous loan and support working capital, patient access, and key growth initiatives.

What are the terms of NeuroPace's new loan agreement?

The new loan has a five-year maturity with an interest rate tied to SOFR, starting at 2% plus specified margins.

Who provided financial advisory services for NeuroPace's transaction?

Armentum Partners served as the financial advisor for NeuroPace on this financing transaction.

What is the RNS System developed by NeuroPace?

The RNS System is a brain-responsive platform designed to provide personalized treatment for drug-resistant epilepsy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NPCE Insider Trading Activity

$NPCE insiders have traded $NPCE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPCE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LTD. KCK sold 5,270,845 shares for an estimated $49,545,943

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 168,136 shares for an estimated $2,665,332 .

. MARTHA MORRELL (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 81,834 shares for an estimated $1,127,376.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NPCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $NPCE stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced that the Company has entered into a new $75 million credit facility with MidCap Financial, consisting of a $60 million term loan and a $15 million revolving credit facility. Proceeds from the new term loan were used to fully repay NeuroPace’s term loan with CRG Partners IV, L.P., with proceeds of the new revolving credit facility available for working capital needs and other corporate purposes.





“We are pleased to partner with MidCap Financial on this new credit facility, which provides non-dilutive capital at favorable terms that reduce our cash interest expense and support the continued growth of our business,” said Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroPace. “The proceeds and improved structure provide us the financial strength and flexibility to continue expanding patient access to the RNS



®



System and to invest in key growth initiatives, including site-of-service expansion, new indications, direct-to-consumer programs, new product development and real-world evidence generation. We also want to thank CRG for their partnership and support over the past several years. They have been an excellent partner in the Company’s development.”





The Company’s new loan agreement includes a maturity date of five years for both the term loan and revolving credit facility. The annual interest rate is equal to SOFR subject to a floor of 2%, plus (1) 5.5% under the term loan and (2) 3.75% under the revolving loan.





Armentum Partners served as financial advisor to NeuroPace on the transaction. Additional detail regarding the foregoing financing is set forth in NeuroPace’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







About NeuroPace, Inc.







Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.







About MidCap Financial







MidCap Financial is a middle-market focused, specialty finance firm that provides senior debt solutions to companies across all industries. As of March 31, 2025, MidCap Financial provides administrative or other services for approximately $55 billion of commitments*. MidCap Financial is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $785 billion as of March 31, 2025, in credit, private equity and real assets funds.





For more information about MidCap Financial, please visit



www.midcapfinancial.com



.





For more information about Apollo, please visit



www.apollo.com



.





*Including commitments managed by MidCap Financial Services Capital Management LLC, a registered investment adviser, as reported under Item 5.F on Part 1 of its Form ADV







Forward Looking Statements









This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. NeuroPace may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: NeuroPace’s expectations, forecasts and beliefs regarding the use of proceeds from the term loan and revolving credit facility with MidCap Financial. NeuroPace may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in NeuroPace’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 13, 2025, as well as any other reports that it may file with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to NeuroPace as of the date hereof. NeuroPace undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NeuroPace’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of NeuroPace.









Investor Contact:







Scott Schaper





Head of Investor Relations







sschaper@neuropace.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.