NeuroPace, Inc. to Present at Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

NeuroPace will present at the Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2025, in Miami, FL.

NeuroPace, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of those with epilepsy, announced that its management will present at the Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2025, in Miami, FL, at 4:20 PM ET. During the conference, they will also conduct investor meetings. The presentation will be available for live streaming, with a replay accessible for two weeks afterward on NeuroPace's Investor website. NeuroPace is known for its innovative RNS System, the first brain-responsive platform that provides personalized treatment to manage seizures in patients with drug-resistant epilepsy, potentially benefiting other brain disorder patients as well.

FAQ

What is NeuroPace, Inc. known for?

NeuroPace, Inc. is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy through innovative treatment solutions.

When will NeuroPace present at the Leerink Partners Conference?

NeuroPace will present at the Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2025, at 4:20pm ET.

How can I access the NeuroPace presentation?

The presentation will be accessible via live webcast, and a replay will be available for two weeks on their Investor website.

What is the RNS System by NeuroPace?

The RNS System is the first commercially available brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment for epilepsy at the seizure source.

How does NeuroPace improve outcomes for epilepsy patients?

NeuroPace's innovative RNS System offers a more personalized solution for patients with drug-resistant epilepsy, potentially improving their quality of life.

$NPCE Insider Trading Activity

$NPCE insiders have traded $NPCE stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPCE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LTD. KCK has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 5,589,459 shares for an estimated $51,390,697 .

. MARTHA MORRELL (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 81,834 shares for an estimated $1,127,376.

$NPCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $NPCE stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced that its management team will present at the Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference at 4:20pm ET (1:20pm PT) on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Miami, FL. Management will also host investor meetings during the conference.





https://investors.neuropace.com



Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.







