NeuroOne Re-submits Application For SEEG Electrode To Extend Duration Of Use

(RTTNews) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. (NMTC) has submitted a special 510(k) to the FDA for its sEEG electrode to extend the duration of use from less than 24 hours to less than 30 day use.

Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne, said, "Our employees and contractors worked exceptionally hard to expedite the testing and resubmission of our sEEG electrode 510(k) application ahead of our timeline. We are excited with the results provided by an accredited independent test facility and look forward to continuing the dialogue with FDA regarding this submission to reach a successful conclusion."

