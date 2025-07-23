NeuroOne Medical Technologies Secures Notice of Allowance for Key Neural Probe Patent

NeuroOne received a patent allowance for novel neural probe manufacturing methods, enhancing its intellectual property portfolio.

Quiver AI Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation has announced that it has received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a significant patent titled “Methods for Making Probe Devices and Related Devices.” This patent, which is expected to be issued soon, pertains to innovative methods for creating neural probe devices by detailing specific arrangements of components and the deposition of electrode materials. NeuroOne, which specializes in developing advanced surgical solutions for neurological disorders, holds a robust intellectual property portfolio that includes 17 issued and pending patents in both the U.S. and internationally, focused on thin-film electrode technologies. CEO Dave Rosa highlighted that this new patent will enhance the protection and advancement of their technology platform as they continue to innovate for improved patient care.

Potential Positives

Receipt of a Notice of Allowance for a key patent significantly strengthens NeuroOne's intellectual property portfolio related to neural probe technologies.

The new patent, focusing on novel methods of making neural probe devices, may enhance the company's competitive edge in the market.

NeuroOne's overall patent portfolio now includes 17 issued and pending patents, indicating strong innovation and development in their technology area.

The strategic emphasis on electrode material deposition methods could improve the effectiveness and marketability of both currently available and future products.

Potential Negatives

The announcement may indicate reliance on the commercialization and market acceptance of technologies that are still not proven, as noted by the caution regarding uncertainties of performance based on clinical trials.

The Company includes multiple risks related to regulatory compliance and the potential inability to secure adequate reimbursement for its technology, which could hinder its financial stability and market presence.

The mention of supply chain disruptions and labor shortages as potential risks could raise concerns about the operational challenges NeuroOne might face in bringing its products to market.

FAQ

What is the significance of the new patent received by NeuroOne?

The patent covers novel methods for making neural probe devices, enhancing NeuroOne's intellectual property portfolio.

How does the patent improve NeuroOne’s technology?

This patent includes a unique method of electrode material deposition that optimizes electrode functionality and minimizes their profile.

What is the anticipated timeline for the patent issuance?

NeuroOne expects the patent to be officially issued in the coming months following the Notice of Allowance.

How many patents does NeuroOne currently hold?

NeuroOne's portfolio includes 17 issued and pending patents in the U.S. and internationally related to thin-film electrode technologies.

What conditions could affect the commercialization of NeuroOne's technology?

Risks include supply chain issues, labor shortages, regulatory requirements, and the ability to secure funding and market acceptance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$NMTC Insider Trading Activity

$NMTC insiders have traded $NMTC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD W. MCCLURG (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

DAVID A ROSA (CEO and President) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

MARK CHRISTIANSON (Business Development Director) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,019 shares for an estimated $13,109.

$NMTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $NMTC stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NMTC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NMTC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Ladenburg Thalmann issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Patent Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio Surrounding Neural Probe Technologies









EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, has received a notice of allowance for a key patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) titled, “Methods for Making Probe Devices and Related Devices”. The U.S. Patent Application 17/392,773 is strategic in nature and covers novel methods of making neural probe devices, including specific steps for the arrangement of probe components and deposition of electrode contact material.





A Notice of Allowance is issued by the USPTO after examination of a patent application and a determination that a patent should be granted from the application. NeuroOne anticipates the issuance of the patent in the coming months.





In addition to this allowed patent application, NeuroOne’s patent portfolio includes 17 issued and pending patents in the United States and internationally, covering a wide variety of thin-film electrode technologies. Among these include both neural and spinal cord electrodes with unique structures to optimize the functionality and minimize the profile of those electrodes.





“One of the key aspects with this patent relates to the novel method of electrode material deposition for all of our electrodes that are both commercially available and in development,” said Dave Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroOne. “We believe that this new patent will better protect and advance our entire technology platform as we continue to develop and introduce new applications.”







About NeuroOne







NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, monitoring, ablation, drug delivery and stimulation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence.



nmtc1.com





Forward Looking Statements







This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward–looking statement that reflects NeuroOne’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words or phrases “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecasts,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue, “focused on,” “committed to” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward–looking statements may include statements regarding the anticipation of the issuance of the patent, and our business strategy, market size, and other potential growth opportunities. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations for the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks related to whether the Company will continue to maintain compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or otherwise; risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company’s capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; risks relate to clinical trial patient enrollment and the results of clinical trials; that we may be unable to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.







