NeuroOne Medical Technologies Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Share Price Standards

NeuroOne regains Nasdaq compliance for share price standards, cancels hearing, reporting record revenue of $6.2 million.

Quiver AI Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum share price requirements, as confirmed by a letter received on February 3, 2025, from Nasdaq’s Listings Qualifications Hearing Department. The company expressed gratitude to its shareholders for their support during this period, stated CEO Dave Rosa. NeuroOne reported record preliminary unaudited total revenue of $6.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which includes substantial product and license revenue. The company focuses on developing minimally invasive solutions for various neurological disorders and is committed to enhancing shareholder value with its FDA-cleared OneRF Ablation System. Additionally, NeuroOne'searnings callis scheduled for February 12, 2025, to provide more updates.

Potential Positives

NeuroOne has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum share price requirements, which helps maintain its listing status and investor confidence.

The Company reported a record total revenue of $6.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, indicating strong financial performance.

NeuroOne is focused on driving sustainable shareholder value through the advancement of its FDA-cleared OneRF Ablation System, marking its commitment to innovation in medical technology.

Cancellation of the scheduled Nasdaq hearing signifies a resolution of compliance concerns and reinforces the Company’s stability in the marketplace.

Potential Negatives

The company previously faced a bid price deficiency, indicating it struggled to maintain a compliant share price, which raises concerns about its financial stability and market perception.

While the press release touts record revenue, the significant portion of this revenue ($3.0 million) is one-time license revenue, suggesting potential sustainability issues with ongoing product sales.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements highlights uncertainties and risks that could impact the company's future performance and compliance with Nasdaq requirements.

FAQ

What recent compliance achievement did NeuroOne announce?

NeuroOne announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum share price requirements.

What does the Nasdaq compliance mean for NeuroOne?

It means NeuroOne is now in compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing standards, and a scheduled hearing has been canceled.

How did NeuroOne perform financially in the first quarter of fiscal 2025?

NeuroOne reported record total revenue of $6.2 million, including $3.2 million in product revenue and a one-time $3 million license revenue.

What is the OneRF Ablation System?

The OneRF Ablation System is the first and only FDA-cleared device for RF ablation in the brain, developed by NeuroOne.

When will NeuroOne provide further updates to shareholders?

NeuroOne will update shareholders during theirearnings callon February 12, 2025, at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NMTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $NMTC stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s continued listing standard for the minimum share price requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).





The Company received a letter on February 3, 2025 from the Listings Qualifications Hearing Department of Nasdaq that the Company’s bid price deficiency had been cured and that the Company was in compliance with all applicable listing standards.





Based on the foregoing, the previously scheduled Nasdaq hearing has been cancelled and the matter is now closed.





“We are pleased to announce that we have regained compliance with Nasdaq’s share price listing standards and are grateful to our shareholders for their patience during this time,” said Dave Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroOne. “We remain focused on driving sustainable shareholder value over the long term as we successfully penetrate the market with our disruptive OneRF Ablation System, the first and only FDA-cleared device for RF ablation in the brain. Following our recent announcement that preliminary unaudited first quarter fiscal 2025 total revenue increased to a record $6.2 million—which includes $3.2 million of product revenue and a one-time $3.0 million payment of license revenue—we look forward to further updating shareholders of our progress on our upcomingearnings call which will be held February 12, 2025, at 8:30 am eastern time.”







About NeuroOne







NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit



nmtc1.com





.









Forward Looking Statements







This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward–looking statement that reflects NeuroOne’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words or phrases “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecasts,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue, “focused on,” “committed to” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks related to whether the Company will continue to maintain compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.





Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.







IR Contact







MZ Group – MZ North America







NMTC@mzgroup.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.