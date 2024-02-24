NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC) Price Target Increased by 18.20% to 3.21

The average one-year price target for NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NasdaqCM:NMTC) has been revised to 3.21 / share. This is an increase of 18.20% from the prior estimate of 2.72 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.18 to a high of 3.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 200.28% from the latest reported closing price of 1.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeuroOne Medical Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMTC is 0.07%, an increase of 286.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.09% to 3,023K shares. The put/call ratio of NMTC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,214K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMTC by 20.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 197K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMTC by 72.34% over the last quarter.

Mayo Clinic holds 182K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 171K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTC by 21.85% over the last quarter.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation develops film electrode technology. The Company provides diagnosis through EEG recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients with neurological disorders.

