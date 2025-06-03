NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Appoints Emily Johns as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

NeuroOne appoints Emily Johns as General Counsel to enhance legal capabilities and support business growth initiatives.

Quiver AI Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation has announced the appointment of Emily Johns as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary to enhance its management team. CEO Dave Rosa expressed enthusiasm for her legal expertise and experience with fast-growing companies, which is expected to help reduce legal costs and support the company’s growth. Johns, an experienced public company lawyer, previously worked with NeuroOne on transactional matters since 2017 and has a robust background in biotechnology law. Additionally, she received stock options as part of her appointment. NeuroOne is focused on developing innovative solutions for neurological disorders to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs, with potential applications in various medical fields.

Potential Positives

Strengthening the management team by appointing Emily Johns as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, who brings extensive experience in biotech and corporate governance.

The appointment is expected to reduce overall legal costs, making it a financially prudent decision for the company.

Emily Johns expressed enthusiasm about joining NeuroOne and contributing to the company's momentum and strategic growth initiatives, which may drive shareholder value.

The granting of stock options to Ms. Johns and the new senior director indicates the company's commitment to attracting and retaining top talent, which can benefit its long-term growth prospects.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new General Counsel may indicate previous legal challenges or the need for stronger legal guidance, potentially highlighting underlying issues within the company's governance.

The granting of stock options as inducements could signal difficulties in attracting or retaining key talent in a competitive industry.

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements and cautionary language, which may create doubts about the company's current stability and future performance.

FAQ

Who is the new General Counsel at NeuroOne?

Emily Johns has been appointed as the General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation.

What experience does Emily Johns bring to NeuroOne?

Emily Johns is an experienced public company lawyer with expertise in securities and corporate governance, previously a partner at Honigman LLP.

What share options were granted to Emily Johns?

Emily Johns received an option to purchase 500,000 shares of the Company's common stock with specific vesting terms.

What is NeuroOne focused on developing?

NeuroOne focuses on minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation, and ablation for neurological disorders.

How might NeuroOne's new hires impact the company?

The new hires aim to strengthen the management team and reduce overall legal costs, contributing to the company's growth initiatives.

$NMTC Insider Trading Activity

$NMTC insiders have traded $NMTC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD W. MCCLURG (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

DAVID A ROSA (CEO and President) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

MARK CHRISTIANSON (Business Development Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,019 shares for an estimated $7,305.

$NMTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $NMTC stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced it has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Emily Johns as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.





Dave Rosa, President and CEO of NeuroOne said, “We are excited to welcome Emily to NeuroOne especially after working with her for almost a decade. Her legal acumen and experience navigating dynamic, fast-growing organizations will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business. Beyond strengthening the management team, we believe this will reduce overall legal costs making it a financially prudent hire.”





"I am thrilled to be joining the NeuroOne team at such an exciting time for the company," said Ms. Johns. "I look forward to contributing to NeuroOne's momentum and helping the company execute on its strategic growth initiatives and drive shareholder value."





Ms. Johns is an experienced public company lawyer who most recently served as a partner at Honigman LLP, where she represented many biotechnology companies in securities and corporate governance matters, including representing NeuroOne on all transactional work since 2017. Previously, she began her career at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, where she represented public companies in securities offerings and merger transactions. She received her J.D. from UCLA School of Law and her bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan.





In connection with her appointment, Ms. Johns received an option to purchase 500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. On the same date, the Company granted its new senior director of quality assurance and regulatory affairs an option to purchase 75,000 shares. The options have an exercise price of $0.611 per share, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments thereafter. The Company approved these awards as material inducement to these employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).







About NeuroOne







NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit



www.nmtc1.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward–looking statement that reflects NeuroOne’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words or phrases “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecasts,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue, “focused on,” “committed to” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward–looking statements may include statements regarding the Company’s ability to scale its business, the reduction of overall legal costs, and the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic growth initiatives and drive shareholder value. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks related to whether the Company will continue to maintain compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or otherwise; risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company’s capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; risks relate to clinical trial patient enrollment and the results of clinical trials; that we may be unable to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.







IR Contact







MZ Group – MZ North America







NMTC@mzgroup.us





