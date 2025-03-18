NeuroOne Medical Technologies CEO Discusses Epilepsy Treatment Advances and OneRF® Ablation System on Today’s Marketplace

NeuroOne's CEO discusses epilepsy treatment advancements and the OneRF® Ablation System on Today’s Marketplace.

Quiver AI Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation announced that CEO Dave Rosa participated in an interview on Today’s Marketplace, discussing advancements in epilepsy treatment alongside Dr. Jessica Clark from Creighton University. The conversation highlighted the OneRF® Ablation System, which is the first FDA-cleared device that can simultaneously record brain activity and perform radiofrequency ablation. This innovative system offers new hope for the roughly 50 million people globally affected by epilepsy, particularly those whose seizures are resistant to medication. Rosa emphasized the system's ability to enhance patient outcomes by combining real-time monitoring with targeted treatment in a single procedure, thereby potentially reducing the need for multiple surgeries. NeuroOne aims to improve surgical solutions for neurological disorders and may explore further applications in areas like pain management and mood disorders. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

NeuroOne's CEO, Dave Rosa, was featured on Today’s Marketplace, raising visibility and credibility for the company and its innovative technologies.

The OneRF® Ablation System is the first FDA 510(k)-cleared device capable of simultaneously recording brain activity and performing RF ablation, which could position NeuroOne as a leader in epilepsy treatment technology.

The press release highlights a promising solution for the significant number of epilepsy patients who do not respond to traditional medication, showcasing the potential positive impact of NeuroOne's technology on patient care.

The mention of expanding the potential applications of the OneRF® platform into areas such as pain management demonstrates NeuroOne’s forward-looking approach and growth potential in diverse medical fields.

Potential Negatives

Potential risks associated with compliance failures with Nasdaq continued listing requirements, which could affect the company's stock performance.

Uncertainties regarding the commercialization and market acceptance of their technology, which may hinder growth opportunities.

Risks related to technology performance based on pre-clinical and clinical trial results, raising concerns about the reliability of their products.

FAQ

What is NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation known for?

NeuroOne focuses on improving surgical care options for patients with neurological disorders, particularly epilepsy and other related conditions.

What is the OneRF® Ablation System?

The OneRF® Ablation System is an FDA-cleared device that records brain activity and performs radiofrequency ablation in one system.

How does NeuroOne's technology improve epilepsy treatment?

It offers real-time monitoring combined with targeted ablation, improving patient outcomes and reducing the need for multiple surgeries.

Who participated in the recent interview about NeuroOne's advancements?

CEO Dave Rosa and Dr. Jessica Clark, Dean of the College of Nursing at Creighton University, discussed epilepsy treatment advancements.

Where can I find more information about NeuroOne?

More information can be found on NeuroOne's website at nmtc1.com, detailing their technologies and applications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announced today that CEO Dave Rosa was featured on



Today’s Marketplace (TMP)



alongside Dr. Jessica Clark, DNP, RN, Dean of the College of Nursing at Creighton University. The discussion explored the latest advancements in epilepsy treatment and NeuroOne’s breakthrough OneRF



®



Ablation System.





The full interview can be





viewed online here





.





Over 50 million people worldwide are affected by epilepsy, with nearly one-third of patients experiencing seizures that do not respond to medication. For these individuals, alternative treatment options, including Radiofrequency (RF) ablation therapy, offer a promising solution.





NeuroOne’s OneRF



®



ablation system, is the first and only FDA 510(k)-cleared device capable of both recording brain activity and performing an RF ablation using the same device. The system has three main components: an electrode that stimulates, records and monitors brain activity with the capability to also perform an ablation, a temperature probe, and a radio frequency heat generator system.





"It was my pleasure to take part in this engaging conversation with Elizabeth Hart and Dr. Clark about the latest treatment options for epilepsy. The OneRF



®



system represents a significant advancement, offering a more efficient and precise approach for patients who still experience seizure activity after using traditional medication options," said Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne. "By combining real-time monitoring with targeted ablation in a single procedure, we are not only improving patient outcomes but also reducing the need for multiple invasive surgeries."





To learn more about NeuroOne and its groundbreaking work in epilepsy treatment, as well as the potential for our OneRF



®



platform to be used in pain management, please visit





nmtc1.com







.









About NeuroOne







NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit





nmtc1.com







.









Forward Looking Statements







This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward–looking statement that reflects NeuroOne’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words or phrases “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecasts,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue, “focused on,” “committed to” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward–looking statements may include statements regarding the potential for our OneRF



®



platform to be used in pain management our business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, future operations, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations for the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks related to whether the Company will continue to maintain compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or otherwise; risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company’s capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; risks relate to clinical trial patient enrollment and the results of clinical trials; that we may be unable to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.





Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.







IR Contact







Chris Donovan





MZ Group – MZ North America





(914) 352-5853









NMTC@mzgroup.us







