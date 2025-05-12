NeuroOne Medical Technologies Appoints Parag G. Patil, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Advisor to Enhance Clinical Development Strategy

NeuroOne Medical Technologies appointed Dr. Parag G. Patil as Chief Medical Advisor to enhance clinical development and innovation.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation has appointed Dr. Parag G. Patil as Chief Medical Advisor, leveraging his extensive experience in neurosurgery and medical innovation to drive the company's clinical development strategy. Dr. Patil, who has been a member of the Scientific Advisory Board since 2018, has a robust background in biomedical engineering and clinical research, focusing on improving therapies for neurological disorders. As CMA, he will help advance NeuroOne’s thin film electrode technology for neuromodulation and assist in product development, physician education, and collaborations with professional organizations. Dr. Patil's role aims to enhance patient outcomes by reducing surgeries and hospitalizations while maximizing the efficacy of treatments for conditions like epilepsy and chronic pain.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dr. Parag G. Patil as Chief Medical Advisor adds significant clinical and technological expertise to NeuroOne, which may enhance their development strategy.



Dr. Patil's role is expected to drive advancements in the company’s diagnostic and therapeutic platforms, potentially leading to improved patient outcomes.



NeuroOne's focus on reducing surgeries and hospitalizations through innovative technology could position the company favorably in the medical technology market.



The company is advancing its next-generation electrode technology, which may enhance its competitiveness in treating neurological disorders.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of Dr. Parag G. Patil as Chief Medical Advisor may indicate a lack of internal leadership stability or the need for external expertise, suggesting potential challenges in the company’s existing strategy.

Multiple risks highlighted in the forward-looking statements, including potential difficulties with regulatory compliance, market acceptance, and the efficacy of their technology, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the role of Dr. Parag G. Patil at NeuroOne Medical Technologies?

Dr. Patil has been appointed as Chief Medical Advisor to assist with clinical strategy and product development.

What experience does Dr. Patil bring to NeuroOne?

Dr. Patil has 20 years of experience in neurosurgery and advancing therapies for neurological disorders.

How does NeuroOne's technology benefit patients?

NeuroOne's advanced technology aims to improve outcomes and reduce the need for surgeries and hospitalizations.

What types of conditions does NeuroOne focus on?

NeuroOne develops solutions for epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, chronic pain, and other neurological disorders.

Where can I find more information about NeuroOne?

More information can be found on their website at www.nmtc1.com.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced it has appointed Parag G. Patil, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Advisor (CMA), after serving on the company’s Scientific Advisory Board since 2018.





Dr. Parag G. Patil is a neurosurgeon-engineer with 20 years’ experience serving patients and advancing innovative therapies to alleviate neurological disorders. After joining the faculty at the University of Michigan in 2005, he has served as an Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Neurology, Anesthesiology, and Biomedical Engineering. He additionally serves as Associate Chair for Clinical and Translational Research and in leadership roles in diverse multi-disciplinary, multi-investigator research efforts and national societies. His academic goal is to utilize engineering and mathematical techniques, along with interdisciplinary collaboration, to improve neuroprosthetics and perform translational neuroscience research. His NIH and NSF-funded research focuses on electrophysiology, imaging, mathematical modeling, and the development of improved therapies for the treatment of paralysis, pain, and movement disorders using neural-interface devices.





Dr. Patil received a B.S. in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After graduation, he was awarded a Marshall Scholarship to study Philosophy and Economics at Magdalen College, Oxford University in the UK. On returning to the U.S., Dr. Patil pursued combined medical and doctoral studies in biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins University, followed by a neurosurgery residency at Duke University and a fellowship at the University of Toronto.





“We are privileged to welcome Dr. Patil, leveraging his over two decades of experience in clinical care and medical innovation in this new role,” said Dave Rosa, President and CEO of NeuroOne. “As we continue to develop our diagnostic and therapeutic platforms based on our unique thin film electrode technology, his vast experience and understanding of our technology makes him a perfect fit for the role. As CMA he will assist with NeuroOne’s clinical strategy, product development, physician education and partnerships with professional societies. He will leverage his experience with NeuroOne while maintaining his faculty position, providing valuable insights to help advance the commercialization of our next-generation electrode platform.”





Dr. Patil added, “NeuroOne is transforming the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders with its patented and disruptive technology platforms, and I am excited to take on this new role to further advance its use to reduce the number of surgeries and hospitalizations, while potentially improving efficacy. I look forward to working closer with the team at NeuroOne to drive the clinical development and implementation of this unique technology.”







About NeuroOne







NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit



www.nmtc1.com



Forward Looking Statements







This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward–looking statement that reflects NeuroOne’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words or phrases “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecasts,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue, “focused on,” “committed to” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward–looking statements may include statements regarding the development and clinical translation of the Company’s therapies to improve outcomes for patients and the physicians who care for them, and other financial and operating information. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations for the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks related to whether the Company will continue to maintain compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or otherwise; risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company’s capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; risks relate to clinical trial patient enrollment and the results of clinical trials; that we may be unable to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.







IR Contact







MZ Group – MZ North America







NMTC@mzgroup.us





