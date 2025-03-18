News & Insights

NeuroOne CEO Discusses Breakthrough OneRF System For Epilepsy Treatment On Today's Marketplace

March 18, 2025 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC), on Tuesday that CEO Dave Rosa was featured on Today's Marketplace or TMP, discussing the latest advancements in epilepsy treatment, specifically highlighting the company's OneRF Ablation System.

This breakthrough device is the first FDA 510(k)-cleared technology capable of both recording brain activity and performing radiofrequency (RF) ablation in a single procedure.

The discussion focused on how the OneRF system offers a more efficient and precise approach for patients whose seizures are not controlled by traditional medications.

By combining real-time monitoring and targeted ablation, the system reduces the need for multiple invasive surgeries, improving patient outcomes.

This marks a significant milestone for NeuroOne as it continues to innovate in the field of neurological disorders.

Currently, NMTC is trading at $1.06 down by 1.39 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
