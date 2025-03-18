NeuroOne CEO Discusses Breakthrough OneRF System For Epilepsy Treatment On Today's Marketplace

(RTTNews) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC), on Tuesday that CEO Dave Rosa was featured on Today's Marketplace or TMP, discussing the latest advancements in epilepsy treatment, specifically highlighting the company's OneRF Ablation System.

This breakthrough device is the first FDA 510(k)-cleared technology capable of both recording brain activity and performing radiofrequency (RF) ablation in a single procedure.

The discussion focused on how the OneRF system offers a more efficient and precise approach for patients whose seizures are not controlled by traditional medications.

By combining real-time monitoring and targeted ablation, the system reduces the need for multiple invasive surgeries, improving patient outcomes.

This marks a significant milestone for NeuroOne as it continues to innovate in the field of neurological disorders.

Currently, NMTC is trading at $1.06 down by 1.39 percent on the Nasdaq.

