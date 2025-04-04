NeuroOne Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock To Raise Capital For Growth

(RTTNews) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. (NMTC), a medical technology company, announced Friday that it has commenced a proposed underwritten registered public offering of its common stock.

The company will sell all of the shares in the offering and intends to grant the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the shares sold.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Currently, NMTC is trading at $0.48 down by 43.4 percent on the Nasdaq.

