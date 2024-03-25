Neuronetics: NeuroStar Advanced Therapy Gets FDA Clearance For New Indication

(RTTNews) - Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) announced clearance from the FDA for NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for use as an adjunct for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adolescent patients aged 15-21. The FDA's decision to grant clearance for the new indication is based in part on analyzing real-world data collected through NeuroStar's TrakStar platform.

"Receiving FDA-clearance to treat the adolescent segment aged 15 and up is a treatment solution that is long overdue in the mental health industry," said Keith Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics.

