Neuronetics Q4 Net Loss Narrows; Guides FY26 With Approx.7% To 11% Revenue Growth; Appoints New CEO

(RTTNews) - Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM), a neurohealth-focused medical device and service provider, announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results reflecting revenue growth. In addition, the firm provided revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2026 with 3% to 9% growth and for full-year 2026 with 7% to 11% growth compared to 2025.

On a separate note, the firm also announced the appointment of Dan Reuvers as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 23, 2026, as the current CEO, Keith Sullivan, will step down and retire on March 31,2026.

Following the news, STIM is down 10.27% at $1.22.

For the fourth quarter, the firm's net loss attributable to Neuronetics stockholders narrowed to $7.16 million, or $ 0.10 per share, from $12.66 million, or $0.34 per share, in the prior year.

Net loss shrank to $7.20 million from $12.68 million in the prior year.

Total revenue jumped 86% to $41.77 million from $22.49 million in the year ago.

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is Neuronetics first commercial product, a non-invasive therapeutic alternative for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue climbed 15% to $4.4 million, from $3.8 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2025, Net loss attributable to Neuronetics stockholders narrowed to $38.10 million or $0.59 per share from $43.71 million or $1.38 per share in the prior year.

Net loss shrank to $39.14 million, as compared to $43.73 million in the year-ago period.

Total revenue for 2025 increased by 99% to $149.15 million from $74.89 million in the prior year.

The increase in revenue was primarily driven by $82.5.0 million in clinic revenue, added as a result of the acquisition of Greenbrook in December 2024, and $0.7 million in international revenue.

U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue for the full year slipped by 7% to $14.25 million from $15.27 million in the year ago.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2026, the firm expects total worldwide revenue to be in the range of $33 million to $35 million, approximately 3% to 9% higher than the $32 million reported in 2025.

For the full year 2026, the firm expects total revenue to be in the range of $160 million to $166 million, approximately 7% to 11% higher than the $149.2 million reported in 2025.

In addition, the company continues to advance its collaboration with Compass Pathways on COMP360, psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression, and has completed two Phase 3 studies demonstrating clinically meaningful and durable improvement for at least 26 weeks.

The firm plans to submit an NDA with the expectation for an FDA decision by year-end.

The company ended 2025 with $34.1 million in total cash, consisting of $28.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $6.0 million in restricted cash.

In parallel, regarding the management news, the firm notes that the incoming CEO, Dan Reuvers, brings more than 30 years of medical device leadership experience and most recently served as President and CEO of Tactile Medical, where he grew revenue while delivering record earnings and cash flow.

STIM has traded between $1.17 and $5.34 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $1.36, up 5.02.

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