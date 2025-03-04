Neuronetics, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Highlights Acquisition of Greenbrook TMS and FDA Clearance for Adolescent Treatment

Neuronetics reported fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $22.5 million, a 11% increase, and completed the acquisition of Greenbrook TMS.

Quiver AI Summary

Neuronetics, Inc. has reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a fourth-quarter revenue of $22.5 million, up 11% from the same period in 2023, primarily due to the acquisition of Greenbrook TMS. For the full year, revenue reached $74.9 million, a 5% increase over 2023, and the company noted significant operational changes, including an FDA clearance for treating adolescents with depression. The acquisition of Greenbrook added $4.4 million in clinic revenue, contributing to a net loss of $12.2 million in Q4 and $43.2 million for the year. Neuronetics aims for double-digit revenue growth and a cash flow positive status by Q3 2025, leveraging enhancements from its Better Me Provider network and cost synergies from the Greenbrook integration. The company also completed a secondary offering raising approximately $18.9 million to bolster its financial position for upcoming growth initiatives.

Potential Positives

Neuronetics reported a 11% increase in fourth quarter 2024 revenue compared to the same quarter in 2023, indicating strong sales growth.

The company successfully completed the acquisition of Greenbrook TMS, expanding its clinic network and creating a comprehensive TMS treatment platform.

Neuronetics received FDA clearance for its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy as a first-line, adjunct treatment for adolescents with major depressive disorder, significantly broadening its market reach.

The completion of a $18.9 million public offering reinforces the company's financial position, providing flexibility for growth initiatives and supporting its goal to become cash flow positive by Q3 2025.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $(12.2) million, significantly higher than the $(5.4) million net loss in the same quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses increased by $5.6 million (28%) in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $18.5 million as of December 31, 2024, down from $59.7 million at the end of 2023, indicating potential liquidity concerns.

FAQ

What were Neuronetics' 2024 financial highlights?

Neuronetics reported a total revenue of $74.9 million in 2024, a 5% increase compared to 2023.

How did the Greenbrook TMS acquisition impact Neuronetics?

The acquisition enhanced Neuronetics’ clinic revenue and expanded its treatment platform significantly.

What revenue growth did Neuronetics experience in Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, Neuronetics achieved an 11% increase in revenue compared to Q4 2023, totaling $22.5 million.

What are the expectations for 2025 revenues?

Neuronetics expects total worldwide revenue between $145 million and $155 million for 2025.

What FDA clearances did Neuronetics receive in 2024?

Neuronetics received FDA clearance for the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for adolescents aged 15-21 with major depressive disorder.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STIM Insider Trading Activity

$STIM insiders have traded $STIM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH J SULLIVAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 91,366 shares for an estimated $363,690 .

. STEPHEN FURLONG (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 44,356 shares for an estimated $162,451 .

. WILLIAM ANDREW MACAN (EVP, GC, CCO and CS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,651 shares for an estimated $132,301 .

. ROBERT CASCELLA purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $75,000

GLENN P MUIR purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $STIM stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) (the “Company” or “Neuronetics”) a vertically integrated, commercial stage, medical technology and healthcare company with a strategic vision of transforming the lives of patients whenever and wherever they need help, with the leading neurohealth therapies in the world, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights











Acquired Greenbrook TMS on December 9, 2024





Acquired Greenbrook TMS on December 9, 2024





Received an incremental $10 million in funding from Perceptive Advisors





Received an incremental $10 million in funding from Perceptive Advisors





Fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $22.5 million, a 11% increase as compared to the fourth quarter 2023





Fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $22.5 million, a 11% increase as compared to the fourth quarter 2023





U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue of $3.8 million in the quarter





U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue of $3.8 million in the quarter





U.S. treatment session revenue of $12.9 million





U.S. treatment session revenue of $12.9 million





No Greenbrook treatment session revenues are included after the December 9, 2024 transaction close





No Greenbrook treatment session revenues are included after the December 9, 2024 transaction close





Greenbrook TMS revenue from December 10 to December 31, 2024 included in the results





Greenbrook TMS revenue from December 10 to December 31, 2024 included in the results





U.S. clinic revenue of $4.4 million, representing Greenbrook TMS revenue subsequent to its acquisition











Full Year 2024 Highlights











Full year 2024 revenue of $74.9 million, a 5% increase as compared to full year 2023





Full year 2024 revenue of $74.9 million, a 5% increase as compared to full year 2023





Full year 2024 U.S. treatment session revenue of $50.8 million





Full year 2024 U.S. treatment session revenue of $50.8 million





Received FDA clearance for the treatment of adolescents 15 and older















Recent Operational Highlights











Completed secondary offering of 9,200,000 shares of our common stock raising approximately $18.9 million in net cash in February 2025





Completed secondary offering of 9,200,000 shares of our common stock raising approximately $18.9 million in net cash in February 2025





Fully executed actions to realize over $21 million of the targeted $22 million in expected annualized cost synergies related to the acquisition of Greenbrook





Fully executed actions to realize over $21 million of the targeted $22 million in expected annualized cost synergies related to the acquisition of Greenbrook





Achieved milestone of over 195,000 global patients treated with 7.1 million treatment sessions













“2024 was a defining year for Neuronetics as we've strategically transformed our business model and market position,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. “By expanding our Better Me Provider network and acquiring Greenbrook, we've created an unparalleled TMS treatment platform while rapidly improving our financial position.”





Keith J. Sullivan continued, “The early results speak for themselves – Better Me Provider (“BMP”) participants are treating more patients than non-participants as a result of complying with our five patient responsiveness standards. As we apply these proven methods across our expanded network and execute on our Greenbrook integration, we're building momentum toward our dual objectives of double-digit revenue growth for the year and becoming cash flow positive in Q3 2025. Neuronetics now stands as the clear leader in TMS therapy, uniquely positioned to expand mental health access while delivering shareholder value through operational excellence and sustainable growth.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024







These results reflect Neuronetics' standalone performance through December 8, 2024, and combined performance with Greenbrook TMS for the remainder of the year.



















Revenues by Geography

































Three Months Ended





December 31,

































2024













2023

































Amount













Amount













% Change

























(Unaudited; in thousands, except percentages)















U.S.









$





21,642









$





19,872









9





%









International













851













442









93





%









Total revenues









$





22,493









$





20,314









11





%

















Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $22.5 million, an increase of 11% compared to the revenue of $20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the quarter, total U.S. revenue increased by 9% and international revenue increased by 93% over the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in U.S. revenue was primarily attributable to U.S. clinic revenue, added as a result of the acquisition of Greenbrook.



















U.S. Revenues by Product Category

































Three Months Ended





December 31,

































2024













2023

































Amount













Amount













% Change

























(Unaudited; in thousands, except percentages)















NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System









$





3,849









$





4,524









(15





)





%









Treatment sessions













12,858













14,878









(14





)





%









Clinic revenue













4,445













—









—









%









Other













490













470









4









%









Total U.S. revenues









$





21,642









$





19,872









9









%

















U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $3.8 million, a decrease of 15% compared to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, the Company shipped 46 and 59 systems, respectively. While the number of systems decreased, the average selling price per system increased by 6%.





U.S. treatment session revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $12.9 million, a decrease of 14% compared to $14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.The decline was primarily driven by the elimination of $1.1million in treatment session revenue to Greenbrook subsequent to the acquisition U.S. clinic revenue, which represents revenue generated by Greenbrook, was $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





U.S. clinic revenue, which represents revenue generated by Greenbrook, was $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 66.2%, a decrease of approximately 1,140 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023 gross margin of 77.6%. The decrease in gross margin was primarily a result of the inclusion of Greenbrook’s clinic business and reduction in Treatment session revenue.





Operating expenses during the fourth quarter of 2024 were $25.8 million, an increase of $5.6 million, or 28%, compared to $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly attributable to professional fees incurred related to the Greenbrook acquisition, and the inclusion of Greenbrook’s expenses subsequent to the acquisition.





Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $(12.2) million, or $(0.33) per share, as compared to $(5.4) million, or $(0.19) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net loss per share was based on 36,673,505 and 29,048,367 weighted average common shares outstanding for the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.





Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain adjustments, including acquisition related expenses, software impairment, loss on extinguishment of debt and inventory impairment, to provide a more accurate reflection of the company’s core operational performance. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.1 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $(3.0) million. See the accompanying financial table that reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to net loss.







Full year Financial and Operating Results







These results reflect Neuronetics' standalone performance through December 8, 2024, and combined performance with Greenbrook TMS for the remainder of the year.



















Revenues by Geography

































Year ended December 31,

































2024













2023

































Amount













Amount













% Change

























(Unaudited; in thousands, except percentages)















U.S.









$





72,488









$





69,336









5





%









International













2,402













2,012









19





%









Total revenues









$





74,890









$





71,348









5





%

















Total revenue increased by $3.6 million or 5%, from $71.3 million of the year ended December 31, 2023 to $74.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, U.S. revenue increased by 5% and international revenue increased by 19% over the comparative prior year period. The U.S. revenue growth was primarily due to the addition of U.S. clinic revenue and the international revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue.



















U.S. Revenues by Product Category

































Year ended December 31,

































2024













2023

































Amount













Amount













% Change

























(Unaudited; in thousands, except percentages)















NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System









$





15,267









$





16,460









(7





)





%









Treatment sessions













50,832













50,896









—









%









Clinic revenue













4,445













—









—









%









Other













1,944













1,980









(2





)





%









Total U.S. revenues









$





72,488









$





69,336









5









%

















U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue decreased by $1.2 million or 7%, in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. For the periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company shipped 185 and 205 systems, respectively.





U.S. treatment session revenues were essentially flat compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.





U.S. clinic revenue, which represents revenue generated by Greenbrook, was $4.4 million.





Gross margin for the full year 2024 was 72.3%, a decrease of approximately 20 basis points from the full year 2023 gross margin of 72.5%.





Operating expenses during the full year 2024 were $88.2 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 7% compared to $82.3 million in the full year 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to professional fees incurred related to the Greenbrook acquisition, and the inclusion of Greenbrook’s expenses subsequent to the acquisition.





Net loss for the full year 2024 was $(43.2) million, or $(1.37) per share, as compared to full year 2023 net loss of $(30.2) million, or $(1.05) per share. Net loss per share was based on 31,626,135 and 28,657,819 weighted-average common shares outstanding for the years ended 2024 and 2023, respectively. There were 55,679,501 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain adjustments, including acquisition related expenses, software impairment, loss on extinguishment of debt and inventory impairment, to provide a more accurate reflection of the company’s core operational performance. For the full year 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $(21.4) million compared to $(21.0) million for the full year 2023. See the accompanying financial table that reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to net loss.





Cash and cash equivalents were $18.5 million as of December 31, 2024. This compares to cash and cash equivalents of $59.7 million as of December 31, 2023.







Neuronetics and Greenbrook TMS Transaction Closed







Effective as of December 9, 2024, Neuronetics successfully completed its acquisition of Greenbrook TMS Inc., creating a transformative combination in mental health therapy delivery. The transaction united Neuronetics' NeuroStar technology platform with Greenbrook's network of 95 treatment clinics across the United States. Concurrent with closing, Neuronetics secured an additional $10 million tranche from its Perceptive credit facility to support the combined enterprise operations. The integration planning teams have already made significant progress in implementing strategic initiatives aimed at driving profitable growth and recognizing operational cost synergies, of which the actions to realize over $21 million of the targeted $22 million in expected annualized cost synergies have been executed. The remaining synergies are expected to be fully acted upon and captured during 2025.







FDA Clearance as a First-Line Add-On Treatment for Adolescents with Depression







In March 2024, Neuronetics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) clearance for its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy as the first and only transcranial magnetic stimulation (“TMS”) treatment cleared as a first line, adjunct for major depressive disorder (“MDD”) in adolescents aged 15-21. The FDA clearance was supported by real-world data from the Company’s TrakStar database showing 78% of adolescent patients treated with NeuroStar achieved clinically meaningful improvement in their depression severity. This clearance opened up a new treatment option for the large adolescent MDD patient population that had extremely limited FDA-approved treatment options available previously. With the addition of the adolescent indication, Neuronetics’ total addressable market for MDD increased by approximately 35% to 29.3 million patients.







Strategic Financing Strengthens Balance Sheet







Subsequent to quarter end, Neuronetics successfully completed an $18.9 million public offering of common stock, strengthening the Company's financial position and providing additional flexibility to execute on key growth initiatives. This financing enhances the Company's ability to potentially accelerate high-return programs such as the SPRAVATO buy-and-bill expansion, accelerate BMP implementation across the broader network, and enhance capabilities - all while maintaining the Company's projected timeline to be cash flow positive in the third quarter of 2025.







Business Outlook







For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects total worldwide revenue between $28.0 million and $30.0 million.





For the full year 2025, the Company expects total worldwide revenue to be between $145.0 million and $155.0 million.





For the full year 2025, the Company expects gross margin to be approximately 55%.





For the full year 2025, the Company expects total operating expenses to be between $90.0 million and $98.0 million.







Webcast and Conference Call Information







Neuronetics’ management team will host a conference call on March 4, 2025, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via webcast at





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a3eb5opb





. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, you may register for the call





here





. While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start.







About Neuronetics







Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is delivering more treatment options to patients and physicians by offering exceptional in-office treatments that produce extraordinary results. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy (“NeuroStar Therapy”) is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System (the “NeuroStar System”) and associated treatment sessions to customers, Neuronetics operates Greenbrook TMS Inc. (“Greenbrook”) treatment centers across the United States, offering NeuroStar Therapy for the treatment of MDD and other mental health disorders.





NeuroStar Therapy is indicated for the treatment of depressive episodes and for decreasing anxiety symptoms for those who may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from MDD and who failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from previous antidepressant medication treatment in the current episode. It is also cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder and for adolescent patients aged 15 to 21 with MDD. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results.







“Safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:







Certain statements in this press release, including the documents incorporated by reference herein, include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws and other applicable laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “outlook,” “potential,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would” and “should” as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the effect of the transaction with Greenbrook, on the Company’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy; the Company’s ability to achieve or sustain profitable operations due to its history of losses; the Company’s ability to successfully complete the announced restructuring plans; the Company’s reliance on the sale and use of the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System to generate revenues; the scale and efficacy of the Company’s salesforce; the Company’s ability to retain talent; availability of coverage and reimbursement from third-party payors for treatments using the Company’s products; physician and patient demand for treatments using the Company’s products; developments in competing technologies and therapies for the indications that the Company’s products treat; product defects; the Company’s revenue has been concentrated among a small number of customers; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its technology; developments in clinical trials or regulatory review of the NeuroStar System for additional indications; developments in regulation in the U.S. and other applicable jurisdictions; the terms of the Company’s credit facility; the Company’s ability to successfully roll-out the Company’s Better Me Provider program on the planned timeline; the Company’s self-sustainability and existing cash balances; and the Company’s ability to achieve cash flow positive in the third quarter of 2025. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to the Company’s recent filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including, without limitation, the factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Neuronetics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and Greenbrook’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as each may be updated or supplemented by subsequent reports that Neuronetics has filed or files with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in the Company’s expectations.







Investor Contact:







Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner





ICR Healthcare





443-213-0499







ir@neuronetics.com









Media Contact:







EvolveMKD





646-517-4220





NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com































NEURONETICS, INC.









Statements of Operations









(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)













































































Three Months ended













Year ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



















Revenues









$





22,493













$





20,314













$





74,890













$





71,348













Cost of revenues













7,600

















4,543

















20,729

















19,643













Gross profit













14,893

















15,771

















54,161

















51,705













Operating expenses:

























































Sales and marketing













9,854

















11,716

















45,674

















47,318













General and administrative













10,216

















6,276

















29,756

















25,426













Research and development













5,772

















2,206

















12,771

















9,515













Total operating expenses













25,842

















20,198

















88,201

















82,259













Loss from operations













(10,949





)













(4,427





)













(34,040





)













(30,554





)









Other (income) expense:

























































Interest expense













1,757

















1,843

















7,286

















5,424













Loss on extinguishment of debt













—

















—

















4,427

















—













Other income, net













(548





)













(893





)













(2,549





)













(5,789





)









Net loss









$





(12,158





)









$





(5,377





)









$





(43,204





)









$





(30,189





)









Net loss per share of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted









$





(0.33





)









$





(0.19





)









$





(1.37





)









$





(1.05





)









Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted













36,674

















29,048

















31,626

















28,658



































NEURONETICS, INC.









Balance Sheets









(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)





















































December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023















Assets





































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





18,459













$





59,677













Restricted cash













1,000

















—













Accounts receivable, net













23,355

















15,782













Inventory













4,248

















8,093













Current portion of net investments in sales-type leases













206

















905













Current portion of prepaid commission expense













3,078

















2,514













Current portion of note receivables













930

















2,056













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













6,846

















4,766













Total current assets













58,122

















93,793













Property and equipment, net













6,242

















2,009













Goodwill













13,988

















—













Identified Intangibles, net













16,798

















—













Operating lease right-of-use assets













27,093

















2,773













Net investments in sales-type leases













86

















661













Prepaid commission expense













8,902

















8,370













Long-term notes receivable













295

















3,795













Other assets













1,923

















4,430













Total assets









$





133,449













$





115,831

















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





11,077













$





4,752













Accrued expenses













13,044

















12,595













Deferred revenue













974

















1,620













Deferred and contingent consideration













1,000

















—













Other payables













605

















—













Current portion of operating lease liabilities













4,791

















845













Total current liabilities













31,492

















19,812













Long-term debt, net













55,151

















59,283













Deferred revenue













2

















200













Operating lease liabilities













22,686

















2,346













Total liabilities













109,331

















81,641













Commitments and contingencies













—

















—













Stockholders’ equity:

































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding on December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023













—

















—













Common stock, $0.01 par value: 250,000 shares authorized; 55,679 and 29,092 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













557

















291













Additional paid-in capital













446,938

















409,980













Accumulated deficit













(419,285





)













(376,081





)









Total Stockholders’ equity excluding non-controlling interest













28,210

















34,190













Non-controlling interest













(4,091





)













—













Total liabilities and Stockholders’ equity









$





133,449













$





115,831



































NEURONETICS, INC.









Statements of Cash Flows









(Unaudited; In thousands)





















































Year ended





December 31,





















2024













2023











Cash flows from Operating activities:

































Net loss









$





(43,204





)









$





(30,189





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













2,069

















2,006













Capitalized Software impairment













3,956

















—













Allowance for credit losses













2,055

















390













Inventory impairment













626

















1,905













Share-based compensation













5,602

















7,319













Non-cash interest expense













771

















634













Loss on extinguishment of debt













4,427

















—













Loss on disposal of property and equipment













28

















—













Changes in certain assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable, net













(3,727





)













(8,831





)









Inventory













3,150

















(1,098





)









Net investment in sales-type leases













997

















1,193













Prepaid commission expense













(1,096





)













(1,319





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets













(1,155





)













(2,845





)









Accounts payable













(1,985





)













2,029













Accrued expenses













(2,602





)













(2,243





)









Other Liabilities













(66





)













—













Deferred revenue













(843





)













(989





)









Net Cash used in Operating activities













(30,997





)













(32,038





)









































Cash flows from Investing activities:

































Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software













(1,466





)













(2,369





)









Fees paid on acquisition, net of cash acquired













(2,553





)













—













Repayment of notes receivable













1,606

















1,047













Net Cash used in Investing activities













(2,413





)













(1,322





)









































Cash flows from Financing activities:

































Payments of debt issuance costs













(2,624





)













(1,104





)









Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt













57,479

















25,000













Proceeds from issuance of warrants













2,521

















—













Repayment of long-term debt













(60,000





)













(1,200





)









Payment for debt extinguishment cost













(4,185





)













—













Proceeds from exercises of stock options













1

















1













Net Cash (used in) provided by Financing activities













(6,808





)













22,697













Net decrease in Cash and Cash equivalents













(40,218





)













(10,663





)









Cash and Cash equivalents, Beginning of Period













59,677

















70,340













Cash, Cash equivalents and restricted cash, End of Period









$





19,459













$





59,677

































Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)









EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.(“GAAP”), and should not be construed as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP net loss. However, management uses both the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business. Further, management believes that the addition of the non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplementary information to, and facilitates analysis by, investors in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, results of operations and trends. The Company’s calculation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly designated measures reported by other companies, because companies and investors may differ as to what type of events warrant adjustment.





The following table reconciles reported net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:











































































Three Months ended













Year ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023





















(in thousands)













(in thousands)











Net loss









$





(12,158





)









$





(5,377





)









$





(43,204





)









$





(30,189





)









Interest expense, net













1,209

















1,843

















4,737

















5,424













Income taxes













—

















—

















—

















—













Depreciation and amortization













442

















503

















2,148

















2,006













EBITDA









$





(10,507





)









$





(3,031





)









$





(36,319





)









$





(22,759





)

































































Acquisition related expense (Note. 1)













6,584

















—

















6,584

















—













Software impairment (Note. 2)













4,031

















—

















4,034

















—













Loss on extinguishment of debt (Note.3)













—

















—

















4,427

















—













Inventory impairment on circuit boards (Note.4)













—

















—

















—

















1,747













Adjusted EBITDA









$





108













$





(3,031





)









$





(21,274





)









$





(21,012





)



















In connection with the acquisition of Greenbrook, the Company incurred acquisition related expenses totaling approximately $6.6 million which were non-recurring and infrequent in nature. These expenses are removed from EBITDA in order to provide a more accurate depiction of the company’s core operational performance for the period presented.





During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, following a change in strategy, the Company halted development on a certain product release resulting in a software impairment charge of approximately $4.0 million. This expense, which is infrequent and non-recurring in nature, is removed from EBITDA in order to provide a more accurate depiction of the company’s core operational performance for the period presented.





In connection with its $60 million debt refinance in the third quarter of 2024 from SLR Capital to Perceptive Advisors the Company recorded a loss on extinguishment of approximately $4.4 million. This infrequent and non-recurring expense is removed from EBITDA in order to provide a more accurate reflection of the company’s core operational performance for the period presented.





Due in part to a change in strategy, in 2023 the Company recorded an inventory impairment charge related to circuit boards totaling $1.7 million. This infrequent and non-recurring expense is removed from EBITDA in order to provide a more accurate reflection of the company’s core operational performance for the period presented.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.