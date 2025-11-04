Neuronetics, Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$9.05 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$13.34 million, or -$0.44 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 101.3% to $37.30 million from $18.53 million last year.

Neuronetics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$9.05 Mln. vs. -$13.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.13 vs. -$0.44 last year. -Revenue: $37.30 Mln vs. $18.53 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $147 - $150 Mln

