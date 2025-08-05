Neuronetics, Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) reported Loss for second quarter of -$10.12 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$10.12 million, or -$0.15 per share. This compares with -$9.83 million, or -$0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 131.6% to $38.10 million from $16.45 million last year.

Neuronetics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$10.12 Mln. vs. -$9.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.15 vs. -$0.33 last year. -Revenue: $38.10 Mln vs. $16.45 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $37.0 - $39.0 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $149.0 - $155.0 Mln

