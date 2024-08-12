Neuronetics, Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$9.83 million, or -$0.33 per share. This compares with -$4.90 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $16.45 million from $17.61 million last year.

Neuronetics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$9.83 Mln. vs. -$4.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.33 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $16.45 Mln vs. $17.61 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $18.5 Mln-$19.5 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $78 Mln - $80 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.