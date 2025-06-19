Neuronetics, Inc. Grants Inducement Awards to New Employee as Part of Compensation Plan

Neuronetics grants inducement awards to a new employee, enhancing its commitment to neurohealth innovations and performance-based compensation.

Neuronetics, Inc. announced the granting of inducement awards to a new non-executive employee, Jeff Jones, as part of its efforts to enhance the team's capabilities in addressing neurohealth disorders. The awards, which include performance restricted stock units (PRSUs) and restricted stock units (RSUs), are aligned with the company's 2020 Inducement Incentive Plan and are subject to vesting conditions linked to cash flow targets and continued employment. Neuronetics is a leader in neuroscience and offers innovative treatments like NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for mental health conditions, particularly major depressive disorder (MDD), through its own treatment centers across the U.S. The company emphasizes the importance of mental health and aims to provide effective, non-invasive treatment options for patients not responding to traditional medications.

Potential Positives

Neuronetics granted inducement awards to a new non-executive employee, signaling the company's growth and ability to attract talent.

The inducement awards are tied to performance milestones, which may drive the company's focus on achieving cash flow breakeven in upcoming quarters.

Neuronetics highlights its position as a leader in neuroscience with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, indicating strong market presence and commitment to mental health treatment.

The company has successfully delivered over 7.4 million treatments for major depressive disorder (MDD), demonstrating its impact and experience in the field.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of inducement awards may raise concerns among investors about the company's cash flow situation, particularly given the conditions tied to the awards being based on achieving cash flow breakeven in upcoming fiscal quarters.



The employee's significant inducement package, which includes a large number of stock units, could be perceived as excessive compensation amidst potential financial challenges, raising questions about the company's financial stability and management decisions.



The vesting conditions reliant on continued employment and specific financial milestones may indicate that the company is facing significant pressure to improve its financial performance, which might be viewed negatively by stakeholders.

FAQ

What recent awards were granted by Neuronetics?

Neuronetics announced inducement awards for a new non-executive employee approved by the Compensation Committee.

Who received the inducement awards at Neuronetics?

Jeff Jones received multiple inducement awards, including performance restricted stock units and restricted stock units.

What is the vesting schedule for Jeff Jones' PRSUs?

50% of Jeff Jones' PRSUs will vest based on the company achieving cash flow breakeven by specific fiscal quarters in 2025.

How does Neuronetics support mental health?

Neuronetics provides innovative, non-invasive treatments like NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for patients suffering from neurohealth disorders.

What additional treatments does Greenbrook TMS offer?

Greenbrook TMS offers SPRAVATO® (esketamine) Nasal Spray for treatment-resistant depression and major depressive disorder with acute suicidal ideation.

MALVERN, Pa., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced the granting of inducement awards to one new non-executive employee as described below. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), these awards were approved by Neuronetics’ Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to their respective employment with the Company. In all cases, vesting is subject to the recipient’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date, and the awards are subject to the terms of the Company’s 2020 Inducement Incentive Plan.







Performance restricted stock units (“PRSUs”)











Name





Number of Inducement





Plan PRSUs





Vesting Schedule









Jeff Jones





30,000





50% of the award will be attained if the Company achieves cash flow breakeven for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2025, and 50% of the award will be attained if the Company achieves cash flow breakeven for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2025, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.









Jeff Jones





27,500





The award will vest substantially equal installments on December 31, 2025, December 31, 2026, and December 31, 2027 if the Company achieves certain cash balances as of such dates, in each case subject to: (a) continued employment through the applicable vesting date; and (b) interpolated increased or decreased vesting (minimum: 0% vest; maximum: 150% vest) if applicable year-end cash balances are between 90% and 110% of target, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.



























Restricted stock units (“RSUs”)











Name





Number of Inducement





Plan RSUs





Vesting Schedule









Jeff Jones





112,500





1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.



























About Neuronetics







Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is delivering more treatment options to patients and physicians by offering exceptional in-office treatments that produce extraordinary results. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System and associated treatment sessions to customers, Neuronetics operates Greenbrook TMS Inc. (Greenbrook) treatment centers across the United States, offering NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for the treatment of MDD and other mental health disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults, with more than 7.4 million treatments delivered, and is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression, including the world’s largest depression outcomes registry. Greenbrook treatment centers also offer SPRAVATO



®



(esketamine) Nasal Spray, a prescription medicine indicated for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in adults as monotherapy or in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.



1



Greenbrook has provided more than 1.8 million treatments to over 55,000 patients struggling with depression.





The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. For safety information and indications for use, visit





NeuroStar.com





.





Neuronetics Contact:





Investors:





Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner





ICR Healthcare





443-213-0499









ir@neuronetics.com









Media:





EvolveMKD





646.517.4220









NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com











1



The effectiveness of SPRAVATO



®



in preventing suicide or in reducing suicidal ideation or behavior has not been demonstrated. Use of SPRAVATO



®



does not preclude the need for hospitalization if clinically warranted, even if patients experience improvement after an initial dose of SPRAVATO



®



. For more important safety information about SPRAVATO



®



, please visit





spravatohcp.com





.



