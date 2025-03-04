NEURONETICS Earnings Results: $STIM Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEURONETICS ($STIM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, missing estimates of -$0.25 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $22,490,000, beating estimates of $20,026,680 by $2,463,320.

NEURONETICS Insider Trading Activity

NEURONETICS insiders have traded $STIM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH J SULLIVAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 91,366 shares for an estimated $363,690 .

. STEPHEN FURLONG (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 44,356 shares for an estimated $162,451 .

. WILLIAM ANDREW MACAN (EVP, GC, CCO and CS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,651 shares for an estimated $132,301 .

. ROBERT CASCELLA purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $75,000

GLENN P MUIR purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

NEURONETICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of NEURONETICS stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEURONETICS Government Contracts

We have seen $299,400 of award payments to $STIM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

