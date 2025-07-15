Neuronetics Appoints Steven Pfanstiel As CFO; Reaffirms Q2, FY25 Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Steven Pfanstiel as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15.

Pfanstiel will succeed Steve Furlong, who plans to retire on March 31, 2026. Furlong will stay on as Senior Advisor to the CEO until the end of March 2026 to support a smooth leadership transition.

Pfanstiel has two decades of experience in the healthcare industry and most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at publicly-traded Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its guidance for the second quarter and full year of 2025, citing the successful integration of Greenbrook operations and progress in key growth areas.

The company remains on track to achieve positive cash flow in the third quarter, a key step toward sustained profitability.

In the pre-market trading, Neuronetics is 1.81% higher at $3.93 on the Nasdaq.

