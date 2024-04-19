News & Insights

NeuroMetrix Rises 18% After Announcement Of Shareholder Value Enhancement Steps

(RTTNews) - Shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) are climbing over 18 percent on Friday morning after the healthcare company announced steps to enhance shareholder value.

As part of the move, the company has appointed Joshua Horowitz as a new independent director for one year, and terminated its at-the-market equity facility it had entered into with Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.

Currently, NeuroMetrix's stock is moving up 18.40 percent, to $4.29 on the Nasdaq.

